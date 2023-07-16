1 dead, 4 injured in Dallas shooting

article

Dallas police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left a woman dead and injured four others.

The shooting happened at about 5 a.m., in the 3000 block of Al Lipscomb Way.

Responding officers found five people who had been shot. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Featured article

Another woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital in stable condition.

The three other victims, a woman and two men, were driven to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Det. Andrea Isom at 214-671-3701 or email at Andrea.Isom@dallaspolice.gov.