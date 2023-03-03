One charged in Lake Worth chase that injured 13-year-old sexual assault victim, more arrests expected

Lake Worth police arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a chase that ended with the car flipping and injuring all 4 people inside, including a 13-year-old sexual assault victim.

On Feb. 15, a chase started after a Lake Worth police officer attempted to pull over a car for a traffic violation.

The pursuit lasted about a minute before the car hit a curb and flipped on Northwest Centre Drive.

28-year-old Eric Conde, 18-year-old Xavier Lopez, a 16-year-old male and a 13-year-old female were inside the car at the time of the crash.

3 were ejected from the vehicle when the car flipped.

Courtesy: Lake Worth Police Department

Officers spotted two loaded hand guns, 22 grams of cocaine and 10 grams of black tar heroin inside the car.

Police determined the 16-year-old was the driver.

He is now charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

His name is not being released due to his age.

The 13-year-old female is still in the hospital.

Lake Worth police told FOX 4 back in February there is evidence she was sexually assaulted.

Homeland Security Investigations are providing assistance to Lake Worth Police and federal charges and more arrests are being considered.