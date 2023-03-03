One charged in Lake Worth chase that injured 13-year-old sexual assault victim, more arrests expected
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a chase that ended with the car flipping and injuring all 4 people inside, including a 13-year-old sexual assault victim.
On Feb. 15, a chase started after a Lake Worth police officer attempted to pull over a car for a traffic violation.
The pursuit lasted about a minute before the car hit a curb and flipped on Northwest Centre Drive.
28-year-old Eric Conde, 18-year-old Xavier Lopez, a 16-year-old male and a 13-year-old female were inside the car at the time of the crash.
3 were ejected from the vehicle when the car flipped.
Officers spotted two loaded hand guns, 22 grams of cocaine and 10 grams of black tar heroin inside the car.
Police determined the 16-year-old was the driver.
He is now charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
His name is not being released due to his age.
The 13-year-old female is still in the hospital.
Lake Worth police told FOX 4 back in February there is evidence she was sexually assaulted.
Homeland Security Investigations are providing assistance to Lake Worth Police and federal charges and more arrests are being considered.