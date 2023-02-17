13-year-old critically injured in Lake Worth police chase crash; drugs and guns found in flipped car
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Police in suburban Fort Worth said a 13-year-old girl is among three people still in the hospital after a police chase ended in a violent crash.
Lake Worth police said Wednesday night’s pursuit lasted about a minute before the driver lost control and flipped on a road near Loop 820 and Lake Worth Boulevard.
RELATED: 4 injured in rollover crash following chase in Lake Worth
The young girl was critically injured.
Two men and a 16-year-old boy were also seriously hurt.
Police said they found large amounts of cocaine and black tar heroin, as well as two loaded guns in the car.
Courtesy: Lake Worth Police Department
Car stolen in Fort Worth crashes in Johnson County during police chase
They are also investigating a possible sexual assault related to the case.
Police said criminal charges are expected but have not been filed yet.