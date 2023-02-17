13-year-old critically injured in Lake Worth police chase crash; drugs and guns found in flipped car

article

Police in suburban Fort Worth said a 13-year-old girl is among three people still in the hospital after a police chase ended in a violent crash.

Lake Worth police said Wednesday night’s pursuit lasted about a minute before the driver lost control and flipped on a road near Loop 820 and Lake Worth Boulevard.

The young girl was critically injured.

Two men and a 16-year-old boy were also seriously hurt.

Police said they found large amounts of cocaine and black tar heroin, as well as two loaded guns in the car.

They are also investigating a possible sexual assault related to the case.

Police said criminal charges are expected but have not been filed yet.