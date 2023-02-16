4 injured in rollover crash following chase in Lake Worth

article

A police chase in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth, ended with a crash that sent four people to the hospital.

The car officers were chasing crashed and rolled over on a road near Loop 820 and Lake Worth Boulevard.

Police said drugs and several guns were found in the car after the crash.

Three men and an underage girl were taken to the hospital in serious or critical condition.

At least one of them had been thrown from the vehicle.

Police have not said what started the chase.