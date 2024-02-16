Ken Paxton's criminal trial nears as judge denies request to dismiss charges

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton's criminal trial remains on track after a federal judge denied a request to dismiss his charges.

Paxton's felony fraud trial is set to begin April 15.

His legal team had argued that his right to a speedy trial was violated.

Paxton has been indicted for nearly nine years for two counts of securities fraud and one count of failing to register with state securities regulators.

The charges relate to allegations that he duped investors into a tech startup.

Special prosecutors in the case say it's important it goes to trial.

"He is the state's chief law enforcement officer, and that matters. Because what I have learned the last 45 years plus as a criminal defense attorney, it's a cliche, but like most cliches, it's true, no one is above the law. And that includes Ken Paxton and that's why this case matters," said prosecutor Brian Wice.

Paxton's legal team maintains the attorney general is innocent.

"He's ready for trial, he's excited that we'll get to trial. I mean, this thing has been pending for 8 years. They wanna dance, put on your shoes, it's time to go, let's dance," said Paxton attorney Dan Cogdell.

If convicted, Paxton faces up to 99 years in prison.