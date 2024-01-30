Texas Supreme Court halts deposition in Ken Paxton whistleblower lawsuit

The Texas Supreme Court sided with Attorney General Ken Paxton and his request to delay testimony in a whistleblower lawsuit against him.

Earlier this month, a lower court judge in Travis County ordered Paxton and top aides to sit for depositions in the case.

For now, testimony is on hold.

The Supreme Court gave parties in the case until the end of next month to respond.

In 2020, four former top Paxton aides filed the lawsuit, alleging the attorney general improperly fired them because they reported abuse of office allegations.

Those claims were at the center of Paxton's impeachment trial last year.

The state Senate acquitted him in the non-legal trial.