Paxton faces new accusations of getting perks as impeachment trial set to start next week

A new report is raising questions about spending made by impeached and suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The Associated Press reports Paxton spent more than $90,000 in taxpayer money on trips to the Caribbean and Europe.

He made more international trips last year than the governor and lieutenant governor combined.

Former staffers have criticized Paxton’s focus on the perks of holding office.

These newly reported accusations are not included in the articles of impeachment against him.

Meanwhile, there is active campaigning to try to sway Republican state senators ahead of the impeachment trial, which gets underway Tuesday.

Some of Paxton’s supporters said Republicans who vote for removal will be risking their political career.

The Texas Senate floor is now a courtroom, but even before the senators swear oaths to serve as "impartial" jurors, they are feeling the pressure.

"We’re talking about the impeachment of a MAGA Republican who has fought the Biden regime," former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon said.

"We will not let these politicians overturn the will of the voters, who said we want Ken Paxton," former Republican State Representative Jonathan Stickland said.

Hardline conservatives are pushing hard on GOP senators.

Some political action committees are even rolling out ads.

"Ken Paxton dared to take on the left, and now they’re trying to take him down," an ad said. "Call Senator Charles Schwertner, tell him to stand up to the left."

It will be 30 state senators will ultimately decide whether to remove Paxton from office.

State Senator Angela Paxton, his wife, is recused from voting.

A two-thirds vote is required for removal.

That means if all 12 Democratic state senators vote to convict, at least nine of the 18 Republicans must join for removal.

Some have sought to provide political cover for state senators who are currently blocked by a gag order from commenting about the case.

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry wrote recently in the Wall Street Journal: "….it’s shocking to see some Republicans—through a coordinated effort of texts, emails and social-media posts—working to delegitimize the impeachment proceedings…" and "Texans need a conclusive resolution to the serious allegations raised by this impeachment."

Politics likely will have an influence on those state senators who decide whether to remove Paxton.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who will preside over the trial, has reminded Texans this isn’t an ordinary trial.

"It’s not a criminal trial, it’s not a civil trial, it’s a political trial," he said.

While the gag order prevents senators from commenting on the merits of the case.

Some have sent generic notes to constituents ahead of the trial.

Republican Senator Phil King, of Weatherford, pointed to the oath he will swear to try the case impartially.