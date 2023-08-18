4,000 pages released about evidence to be used in impeachment trial of Ken Paxton

House impeachment managers released nearly 4,000 pages of records that will be used to prosecute impeached and suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Among the evidence, testimony from Paxton’s former top deputies who describe their attempts to warn him about his involvement with businessman and donor Nate Paul.

While we don’t know the full context as to how these documents will be used in the case, what’s striking is much of it involves those now-former staffers in the AG’s office, including taped conversations or conservations where there are multiple witnesses to corroborate claims.

Those staffers, made of lawyers and investigators, appeared to take steps to take notes.

In nearly two weeks, Paxton’s political future will be up for debate on the Texas Senate floor.

Since his impeachment in May, Paxton’s legal team has argued there’s not evidence to remove him from office.

"Ken Paxton will never, never be removed by the Senate. Not on this evidence," Paxton’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, said.

We now know the evidence House impeachment managers will use to try and convince state senators to remove Paxton.

Nearly 4,000 pages of depositions, text messages, memos, and more were posted online Thursday night.

Many of the records are tied to Paxton’s relationship with businessman and donor Nate Paul, and the attempts from top deputies at the time to warn Paxton against helping Paul, who sought help while under FBI investigation.

Paul was indicted in June on federal financial charges.

In one transcript, Paxton’s former law enforcement director, David Maxwell, told House investigators that he told Paxton, "You need to get away from this guy. He's a criminal."

And in response, he said Paxton "just blew me off, so he wouldn't talk to me anymore."

In another transcript, former Deputy Attorney General Mark Penley told investigators "…we couldn't understand why the Attorney General kept pushing, pushing, pushing to do all of these things for Nate Paul."

He said he eventually confronted Paxton: "And then I said, ‘Ken, you're going to get yourself in trouble, and I wish you'd listen to me.’ I said, ‘You could be charged with bribery.’"

Penley and Maxwell are among the senior staffers who were fired after alleging wrongdoing in the AG’s office.

Earlier this year, Paxton unsuccessfully sought legislative approval to pay a $3.3 million settlement to Penley, Maxwell, and two others, in a whistleblower lawsuit.

House managers said the request for settlement money helped trigger the impeachment.

Ultimately, it will be up for the senators to sort through the evidence, in what is a political decision.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who will act as a sort of judge for the trial, spoke on that in an interview that will air Sunday, August 20, on Texas: The Issue Is.

"It’s not a criminal trial, it’s not a civil trial, it’s a political trial," he said. "And the members will decide whether or not the attorney general is removed from office or not."

Patrick appointed a former state appeals court judge, Marc Brown, to assist him with his duties presiding over the trial.