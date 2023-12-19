Keller ISD hires first female superintendent in district's 112-year history

Keller ISD hired a new superintendent for the district.

Dr. Tracy Johnson was officially hired at a Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Dec. 18.

Dr. Tracy Johnson (Source: Keller ISD)

Dr. Johnson previously served as KISD's Chief Human Resources Officer.

The Board of Trustees named Dr. Johnson as the lone finalist for the position on Nov. 27, but had to wait the state-mandated 21 days before the hire became official.

"Dr. Johnson is the best choice for Keller ISD because she is deeply rooted in our community," said Dr. Charles Randklev, KISD Board of Trustees President in a statement. "She knows our students, educators, and parents, which means she understands how to support our kids and establish strong learning environments for them to succeed."

Dr. Johnson is the first female superintendent in Keller ISD's 112-year history.

In her 22-year public education career, Dr. Johnson served as third grade teacher in Northwest ISD and an administrator in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. She then served as the Keller ISD Coordinator of Advanced Academics before joining Denton ISD in 2016. She then returned to Keller ISD in 2019.

"I am humbled and honored to have been chosen," Dr. Johnson said in a statement. "Ensuring every student receives the best educational experience possible has served as my top priority and focus throughout my educational career."

She is expected to officially take over the superintendent role on Jan. 2, 2024.