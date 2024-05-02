2 Chainz to headline Cinco De Mayo Tacos & Tequila Festival in Frisco

article

Rapper 2 Chainz will be celebrating Cinco De Mayo this weekend in Frisco.

The "I’m Different" artist will headline the Tacos & Tequila Frisco Food and Music Festival on Sunday, May 5 at Riders Field, home of the Frisco Rough Riders.

The event will also include performances by rapper Juvenile, Travis Porter, local artists, a live Lucha Libre wrestling event, tequila tasting, food trucks and more.

Featured article

Food and drinks (including tacos and tequila, of course) will be sold at the event.

About 10,000 people are expected to attend.

Organizers say they plan to make it a yearly event.

Ticket prices begin at $75. They can be purchased online.