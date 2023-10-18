Keller ISD student teacher charged with indecency with a child

A former Keller ISD employee has been charged with having an improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child with sexual contact.

Keli Borish, a student teacher who has worked at Keller ISD since 2016, was arrested on Oct. 10.

Keli Borish (Source: Tarrant County Sheriff Department)

Borish, 34, worked as a paraprofessional employee at multiple campuses from 2016 to May 2023 and then worked as a student teacher at Trinity Meadows Intermediate School until mid-September 2023, according to the district.

A letter to Trinity Meadows IS parents said the allegations came from a student under her supervision in 2017, while she was working at another school.

The school was not identified by the district.

"In Keller ISD, we believe that safety and security inspire trust and the confidence to thrive, and we want to assure you that our employees undergo thorough background checks prior to being hired and are regularly evaluated throughout their employment," the district said in the letter.

Keller ISD said they are cooperating with authorities and asked parents to call the Fort Worth Police Department if their student shares information related to the case.

The district says more details about the case cannot be released due to the nature of the investigation.

Borish was released from jail on Oct. 12.