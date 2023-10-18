Frisco physician's license suspended after woman's death at med spa

A Frisco physician just had his license suspended by the Texas Medical Board (TMB) after the death of a patient.

According to court documents, Dr. Michael Gallagher was acting as the medical director for Luxe Med Spa in Wortham, which is northeast of Waco, when patient Jennifer Cleveland, 47, died.

According to the board, the owner of the med spa, Amber Johnson, administered prescription pharmaceuticals to Cleveland on July 10, 2023.

The staff at the med spa was performing treatments that required a medical license, according to the TMB.

Cleveland was found unresponsive shortly after Johnson started the IV.

Luxe's staff did CPR and called 911.

Cleveland was taken to a hospital in Mexia where she died.

Cleveland worked for 99.1 KNES Radio in Fairfield.

The Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce called her a "great friend and wonderful overall person."

The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended Dr. Gallagher's Texas medical license on Oct. 12 for failure to properly supervise unlicensed individuals, putting patients at risk.

According to the board, Luxe did not have any protocols or procedures for the administration of IV therapy, except "vaguely inform Luxe’s patients of the IV therapy process."

The TMB's suspension says that Dr. Gallagher poses a "continuing threat to public welfare."

A hearing on the suspension is expected to be held soon.

The suspension will remain in place until the board takes further action.

Dr. Gallagher is not facing any criminal charges at this time.