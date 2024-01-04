Parent picked to replace Keller ISD trustee who resigned over chaplains in schools

The Keller ISD school board appointed a new trustee to replace an elected member who resigned abruptly.

Heather Washington, a district parent and volunteer, was appointed to the Place 7 seat.

Heather Washington | Keller ISD

"Heather’s extensive experience in the District, the PTA, her long-standing support of scouts, and her educational leadership through Keller 4H makes her an excellent addition to the Board," said Keller ISD Board President Dr. Charles Randklev. "We know Heather is committed to our students, our excellent teachers, and our amazing parents. We look forward to working with Trustee Washington in our focus to keep Keller ISD a district of excellence."

Washington replaces 11-year trustee Ruthie Keyes, who stepped down last month during a heated discussion on whether to allow chaplains on campuses.

The district voted to allow chaplains to serve as volunteers but not as mental health counselors.

Keller ISD is one of several districts where a Christian Conservative PAC has spent more than $500,000 to help candidates with like-minded values win school board seats.

Place 7 and the two other seats are up for election in May.