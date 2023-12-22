Former Keller ISD band director given 15-year sentence for indecency with a child

article

A former Keller ISD band director was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of indecency with a child.

Jedidiah Maus at one point faced 17 counts of indecency with a child, improper relationship between educator and student, and sexual contact with a child.

Among the allegations against him, Maus was accused of exposing himself to a student in a boys bathroom of Bear Creek Intermediate School in 2021, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The student told his parents, who notified the district. During an investigation into the incident, three more alleged victims were found.

After his initial arrest, police received a flood of tips from potential victims.

The cases go back to at least 2015 and all happened on school grounds.