Keith Lee says Rowlett cake shop has one of the best sweets he's ever reviewed

Social media influencer Keith Lee continued his food tour across Dallas-Fort Worth with a stop at Absolutely Edible Cakes & Catering in Rowlett.

Lee, a former MMA fighter whose food reviews get millions of reviews, is known for his brutally honest critiques of foods.

Local restaurants that he has visited have been flooded with orders.

READ MORE:

The review of Absolutely Edible Cakes was posted on Tuesday night and videos circulating on social media showed crowds gathered outside the shop on Wednesday.

Absolutely Edible Cakes & Catering Review

Nikita Collins Jackson sent a video to Lee, saying she had saved a seat for the food influencer. In the video she was wearing a shirt saying "I'm gonna bug ya til' I hug ya!"

The shop is known for crazy custom cakes and the "Sweet Potato Thang."

Lee, who says he doesn't typically like sweets, gave the Sweet Potato Pie with a graham cracker crust one of his highest ratings of all time for a dessert.

"That's the third time I gave a sweet a 9 and all three of them are in Texas," he said. "I like it a lot, a lot."

Lee then went inside the shop, where Jackson was seen crying.

She talked to Lee about the struggles of owning a small business and having to throw out baked goods that she doesn't sell.

Sweet Potato Thang Review: 9.1/10

Red Velvet Cake Review: 7.5/10

Absolutely Edible Cakes & Catering is located at 5213 Rowlett Rd in Rowlett.