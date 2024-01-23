TikTok food critic Keith Lee coming to Dallas

TikTok star Keith Lee is bringing his food tour to Dallas.

The ex-MMA fighter with more than 15 million followers on TikTok is known for his restaurant reviews that can make or break local businesses.

Over the last 7 months, Lee has gone to several cities across the country, rating local restaurants.

In a post on TikTok, Lee says that this trip will focus on restaurants in three categories: great restaurants that could use the marketing, local favorites that highlight the food scene in the city as voted on by locals and restaurants representing different cultures and ethnicities.

"If you, or somebody you know has a family-owned business that has great food, great customer service and could use the marketing, let me know," Lee said in his video.

The food critiques are serious business.

Lee's Atlanta reviews led to the owners and staff at one restaurant receiving death threats, even though Lee's review was at a different restaurant.

Each of the reviewers' videos gets millions of views and lots of reactions from his rabid following.

We will wait to see where he goes in Dallas and what he thinks of our food scene.