Social media food reviewer Keith Lee continued his tour of Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants.

Lee, whose reviews get millions of views and have led to big business for local restaurants, posted two more reviews on Monday after sharing mixed thoughts about Thunderbird Pies and Terry Black's Barbecue on Sunday.

On Monday, Lee posted reviews of Hutchins Barbecue, which has multiple locations in DFW, and Halal Fusionz in Farmers Branch.

Lee also said he tried to visit several restaurants that were closed on Monday, but may return.

Halal Fusionz

Lee traveled to Farmers Branch to check out Halal Fusionz.

The TikTok star shared an email he got from Ahmed Siyaji, the Pakistani-Tex Mex fusion restaurant's owner.

Siyaji said he started the restaurant in his mother's legacy and that she had passed away last January.

Lee was blown away by the ghost kitchen.

"It's simple done absolutely immaculate to me," Lee said. "My condolences and my heart go out to the fact that he lost his mom, but in my opinion, I think she would be extremely proud of the legacy that he's continuing."

Lee said he went in and tipped $1,000 to Siyaji and tripled a sweepstakes the restaurant is running online for people who leave reviews.

Birria Taco Review: 8.7/10

Chipotle Kheema Taco Review: 9.3/10

Paneer Tikka Taco Review: 8.7/10

Paneer Tikka Masal Chilli Elote Review: 2/10

Halal Fusionz is located at 3230 Towerwood Drive in Farmers Branch.

Hutchins Barbecue

Lee also went to Hutchins Barbecue as a part of his "popular" category.

The social media star was blown away by a number of items on the menu, including the bacon-wrapped jalapeño popper known as the Texas Twinkie, the pork rib and brisket.

The cake-like peach cobbler was also a huge hit.

"You can call it peach cobbler, you can call it whatever you want, just call me when you make it," he said.

Texas Twinkie Review: 8.5/10

Brisket Review: 9.3/10

Sausage Review: 6/10

Pork Rib Review: 9.5/10

Potato Salad Review: 5/10

Peach Cobbler Review: 9/10

Hutchins Barbecue has locations in McKinney at 1301 N Tennessee Street and in Frisco at 9225 Preston Road.