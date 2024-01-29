Keith Lee's Dallas food reviews begin with pizza, barbecue

Social media food critic Keith Lee is in Dallas, and he has thoughts about the food scene.

Over the weekend, he posted his first reviews after asking for opinions about what restaurants he should visit.

Restaurants that are visited by Lee, who has nearly 16 million followers on TikTok and 1.8 million on Instagram, often see huge crowds if they get a good score.

Thunderbird Pies Dallas

Lee's first review was Thunderbird Pies, near White Rock Lake.

He decided to visit the shop after noticing their great looking pizzas with only 45 followers on TikTok at the time. As of this posting, the pizza shop now as 1,737 followers.

The TikTok star tried a bunch of items on the menu, including brussels sprouts, salad, wings and multiple pizzas.

The Detroit-style pizza shop got some mixed reviews from the food reviewer.

"As always, these are just my opinions, I don't mean no harm," he said at one point in the video.

Brussels Sprouts Rating: 5/10

Buffalo Wings Rating: 7/10

The Goat Pizza Rating: 3/10

Budd Pizza Rating: 3/10

Connie Pizza Rating: 7/10

Thunderbird Pies is located at 7328 Gaston Avenue in Dallas.

Terry Black's Barbecue

Terry Black's Barbecue in Deep Ellum was next on Lee's stop list.

He said the BBQ shop, which originated in Austin, was recommended over 10,000 times by people on an Instagram poll.

Lee ordered mac and cheese, a cornbread muffin and different meats.

The big winner for Lee was the ribs.

"Is it the best rib I've ever had, no. Is it good? Absolutely," Lee said. "I'm going a little bit past good. That's delicious."

Sausage Rating: 7.5/10

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage Rating: 1/10

Turkey Rating: 7.9/10

Brisket Rating: 8.5/10

Ribs Rating: 8.7/10

Cornbread Rating: 2.5/10

Mac and Cheese Rating: 1/10

Terry Black's Barbecue is located at 3025 Main Street in Dallas.

What Dallas Restaurants Will Keith Lee Visit Next?

On Sunday, Lee posted a poll to his Instagram story, "Which one of these popular Dallas restaurants should we visit?"

Whistle Britches

Chef Mate Wangz and Mo

Hutchins BBQ

Babe's

During his Terry Black's review, Lee said he believed "Dallas had a lot more to offer when it comes to barbecue," so expect more BBQ spots to make the list.