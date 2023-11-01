Woman charged with manslaughter in Keene Sonic worker's shooting

The Keene Police Department says a woman has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a Sonic worker earlier this year.

Ashley Marmolejo Gomez was arrested in Johnson County on Wednesday and charged with the manslaughter of 32-year-old Matthew Davis.

Matthew Davis

Davis was shot and killed in May of this year at the fast food restaurant.

The Sonic employee allegedly confronted 20-year-old Angel Gomez about urinating in the parking lot and the two got into a fight.

RELATED: Keene Sonic worker killed by 12-year-old with AR-15 rifle, police say

A 12-year-old boy in a nearby car then grabbed an AR-15 rifle from Gomez's car and shot Davis multiple times.

The 12-year-old was found "delinquent," which is the juvenile court equivalent to guilty of murder in October.

Ashley Marmolejo Gomez

Ashley Marmolejo Gomez was in the vehicle and related to the 12-year-old, according to police.

Family members said Davis had just moved to Keene and started working at Sonic. He left behind a fiancé and a 10-year-old son.