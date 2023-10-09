12-year-old convicted after killing Keene Sonic worker with AR-style rifle

A jury in Johnson County convicted a 12-year-old boy for the death of a fast food restaurant employee.

The boy was arrested in May following a shooting at Sonic in Keene, which is located about 30 miles south of Fort Worth.

Matt Davis

His name is not being released because of his age.

Investigators said he shot 32-year-old Sonic worker Matt Davis multiple times with an assault rifle.

The boy at the restaurant with 20-year-old Angel Gomez.

Angel Gomez

The shooting happened after Davis confronted Gomez about urinating in the parking lot, and the two got into a fight.

Jurors found the 12-year-old "delinquent," which is the juvenile court equivalent to guilty.

The sentencing phase of his trial is set to begin on Thursday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Matthew Davis

Gomez was also charged with murder and tampering with evidence for leaving the scene with the AR-15.

Family members said Davis had just moved to Keene and started working at Sonic. He left behind a fiancé and a 10-year-old son.