A judge sentenced a 13-year-old to 12 years behind bars after he shot and killed a worker at a Keene Sonic earlier this year.

The juvenile, who was 12 at the time of the shooting, repeatedly shot a Sonic employee with an AR-15 rifle this May.

His name is not being released due to his age.

The juvenile chose to have a punishment delivered by a Johnson County judge on Tuesday.

The judge ordered the 13-year-old to the custody of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department with a possible transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for a term of 12 years.

32-year-old Matt Davis was killed in the shooting.

Davis confronted 20-year-old Angel Gomez, the boy's uncle, who was urinating in the Sonic parking lot and the two got into a fight.

Angel Gomez (Source: Keene Police)

That's when the boy pulled out the rifle and shot Davis.

Gomez was murder and tampering with evidence for leaving the scene with the AR-15.

Ashley Marmolejo Gomez, the boy's aunt, was charged with manslaughter in the shooting earlier this month.

Ashley Gomez was in the vehicle during the incident.

Matthew Davis

Family members said Davis had just moved to Keene and started working at Sonic. He left behind a fiancé and a 10-year-old son.