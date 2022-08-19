North Texas woman who took private plane to D.C. pleads guilty for role in Capitol riot

article

A Colleyville woman pleaded guilty to storming the United States Capitol last year with a mob of fellow Trump supporters.

Katherine Schwab was one of three people who took a private plane from Texas to Washington D.C. the day before the attack.

One of those who accompanied her was Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan, who got a 60-day sentence after boasting she would not go to jail.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Surveillance images released by the FBI show Katherine Schwab inside the U.S. Capitol. (FBI)

The man who chartered the plane, Jason Hyland, got one week.

Schwab will be sentenced in December.