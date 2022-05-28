Juvenile fatally shot in Fort Worth

article

A juvenile was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Fort Worth.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m., in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive.

Responding officers found a male juvenile who had been shot in his upper body.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His age and name have not yet been released.

Police said they are interviewing the person responsible for the shooting and other witnesses, though no arrests have been made at this time.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.