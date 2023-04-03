Jury awards millions in damages to family of teen killed by Balch Springs officer

A jury awarded millions of dollars in damages to the family of a teenager who was killed by a police officer.

Attorneys for the father of Jordan Edwards said the $10.6 million in compensatory damages and $11 million in punitive damages will send a powerful message that police officers who use excessive force will pay a price.

That was the outcome of a lawsuit against Former Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver for violating the civil rights of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

Oliver was previously convicted of murder in a separate criminal trial and is serving a 15-year prison sentence.

Oliver was a police officer responding to a loud party call when he fired his rifle into a car leaving the location. Edwards was a passenger. He was struck and killed by the gunfire.

Edwards’ father said it’s been nearly six years but there’s still a void in his life.

Odell Edwards is upset that Oliver has never apologized to the family.

"If he was sorry, we wouldn't be here today," said Edwards family attorney Daryl Washington. "He wouldn't be on that stand still making excuses for taking Jordan's life." An economist told the federal jury the estimated statistical value of Jordan's life was $7.7 million.

