Ex-Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver denied appeal for murder of Jordan Edwards
DALLAS - A former police officer convicted of murdering a teenager will not get a new trial.
The Texas Criminal Court of Appeals denied the request of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver.
He is serving a 15-year prison sentence for the 2017 murder of Jordan Edwards.
Oliver and other officers were responding to a complaint about a party when they heard gunshots in the area.
He opened fire on a car that was trying to leave. He claimed it was about to hit another officer, but that officer testified that his life was never in danger.
Edwards, who was a passenger in the car, was hit and killed.
Oliver was fired. A Dallas County jury convicted him in 2018.
A previous appeal was also denied.
Oliver will be eligible for parole in 2026.