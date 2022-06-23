Ex-Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver denied appeal for murder of Jordan Edwards

article

A former police officer convicted of murdering a teenager will not get a new trial.

The Texas Criminal Court of Appeals denied the request of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver.

He is serving a 15-year prison sentence for the 2017 murder of Jordan Edwards.

Oliver and other officers were responding to a complaint about a party when they heard gunshots in the area.

He opened fire on a car that was trying to leave. He claimed it was about to hit another officer, but that officer testified that his life was never in danger.

Edwards, who was a passenger in the car, was hit and killed.

Oliver was fired. A Dallas County jury convicted him in 2018.

A previous appeal was also denied.

Oliver will be eligible for parole in 2026.