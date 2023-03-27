Former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver's wrongful death lawsuit trial set to begin

article

Testimony is expected to begin Monday in the wrongful death lawsuit against a former Balch Springs police officer.

Roy Oliver is currently serving a 15-year sentence for the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

The teen died in 2017 after Oliver fired several shots into a car as Edwards and other teens tried to flee from police at a house party.

Last year, a federal appeals court ruled Oliver could be sued by the family.

Their lawsuit claims Oliver used excessive force.

"I want that jury whomever it is to understand the immeasurable loss that is but be able to put a monetary award on that difficult-to-measure damage component," explained Geoff J. Henley, an attorney who is not involved in the case.

Oliver maintained he was trying to protect another officer. The jurors will also have to put themselves in the position of Oliver at the time of the shooting, Henley said.

The trial will have eight jurors. Their decision will have to be unanimous.