Ex-Balch Springs officer convicted of murdering teen to take the stand again

A former police officer convicted of murdering a teenager in a Dallas suburb will return to the stand in a federal wrongful death lawsuit.

Former Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver will likely be back on the witness stand Thursday to testify.

He’s already serving time for the murder of Jordan Edwards.

The purpose of the civil trial is to determine what if any financial damages Oliver should be ordered to pay.

In 2018, Oliver was convicted of murdering Edwards, who was 15 years old at the time.

Edwards was a passenger in a car that was leaving a party after someone at the gathering fired shots into the air.

On the witness stand Wednesday, Oliver said every life he has taken has been difficult. He revealed to the jury that he served a combat tour in Iraq.

Oliver also told the jury that he shot at the car leaving the party because he perceived a threat after shots had been fired nearby.

Outside the courtroom, FOX 4 spoke to one witness who testified that no officers appeared to be in danger that night.

"And once they started pulling forward, the officer started shooting. Shot about five times in the car," said Reginald Mickens, who was there that night. "And one officer was at one right side of the corner, and he was on the curbside. And you know, he was out of the street. It wasn’t gonna hit him. He wasn’t in danger."

Edwards’ father also took the stand Wednesday to talk about the anguish he felt after hearing from the Balch Springs police chief that his son had been killed.

Odell Edwards said in the six years since that happened, he has not received an apology from Oliver.

Oliver is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the criminal conviction in this case.

He is expected to be eligible for parole in two years.