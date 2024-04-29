Judge to hear motion in Dak Prescott’s extortion case

A Collin County judge will decide whether or not to dismiss an extortion lawsuit against a woman who has accused Dak Prescott of sexually assaulting her.

The woman who filed a civil suit against the Dallas Cowboys quarterback said he assaulted her back in 2107 outside a cabaret in Dallas.

Prescott denied the claim.

He also has filed his own extortion and defamation lawsuit in Collin County against the woman.

That happened apparently after she and her legal team sent a letter to Prescott demanding $100,000 to keep quiet.