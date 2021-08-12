JPS Health Network issues COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers, pending full FDA approval

article

JPS Health Network will require all of its workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, pending full FDA approval of the vaccines.

The 11-member JPS Board of Managers approved the resolution Thursday due to "the dramatic rise in the number of seriously ill patients with COVID-19 due to the surging delta variant."

Other North Texas hospitals have issued COVID-19 vaccination mandates for its workers, but John Peter Smith Hospital is the first with the condition of waiting until the vaccines get full FDA approval.

"I heard the strong voice of our Medical Executive Committee when they voted unanimously to make the

vaccine mandatory. I heard the voice of my own primary care provider to make the vaccine mandatory, and I heard patients, coworkers and families that expressed their opinions. We must use all tools that are available to us to fight a very devastating and powerful virus," JPS Health Network President and CEO Robert Earley said.

