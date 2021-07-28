Baylor Scott & White Health to require staff and other workers to be vaccinated starting Oct. 1

article

Baylor Scott & White Health is requiring its staff and other workers in its hospital to be vaccinated as the COVID-19 Delta variant cases continue to increase.

Starting October 1, Baylor Scott & White Health employees, providers, volunteers, vendors, students, and contract staff must have to be vaccinated unless granted an exemption.

Baylor Scott & White said this is due to "rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts due to the highly contagious Delta variant and the start of the flu season fast approaching," adding "now is the right time to take the next step in achieving a fully vaccinated workforce."

"We are committed to making the communities we serve healthier. Whether you are a patient, family member or employee, you can be assured that we have taken every measure to protect you," Baylor Scott & White said in a statement.