Texas Health Resources the latest hospital system to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Texas Health Resources is the latest North Texas hospital system to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its employees and hospital workers.

"The policy is a crucial step to fighting the surging delta variant and will protect both patients and caregivers," Texas Health said in a release.

It goes into effect September 10.

Texas Health already requires its employees get a flu vaccine.

Earlier this week, Methodist Health System and Baylor Scott & White also announced they would require employees and workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

