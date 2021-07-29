Methodist Health System requires COVID-19 vaccine for employees, bonus paid when all vaccinated

article

Methodist Health System is requiring all of its workforce to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is also giving its employees a $500 bonus for being vaccinated.

Methodist employees, including physicians on the medical staff, volunteers, vendors, students, and contract staff, must be vaccinated by October 1.

Full-time employees will receive a $500 bonus and part-time employees will get $250 "once Methodist attains its goal" after the Oct. 1 deadline.

Exemptions will be allowed on medical or religious grounds.

"The highly contagious Delta variant is causing another spike in the number of COVID-19 infections in North Texas. We believe the best way to keep our hospitals and communities safe is to achieve a fully vaccinated workforce," Methodist senior executives said in an email to employees.

On Wednesday, Baylor Scott & White Health announced it is requiring its staff and other workers in its hospital to be vaccinated.

