Presidential candidates among those calling for 'transparent investigation' into Joshua Brown's murder

The news of Joshua Brown, who testified in the Amber Guyger murder trial, being fatally shot at a Dallas apartment complex late Friday night has garnered national attention, with presidential candidates among those calling for a transparent investigation into his murder.

Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, and Beto O'Rourke all tweeted after learning of Brown’s death.

Harris commented on Brown’s “selflessness and courage” for testifying, and helping bring “justice” to Botham Jean. She also added, “We demand answers.”

While Castro called for a “transparent investigation” into Brown’s murder that “the people of Dallas can trust.

“Joshua Brown bravely stood up to injustice and helped put Amber Guyger behind bars. Three days later, he was murdered by an unknown assailant. We grieve with his family and friends, and demand a transparent investigation the people of Dallas can trust,” Castro tweeted.

O'Rourke tweeted: "There will never be justice, but there must be an investigation to find the truth—and hold his murderer accountable."

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said authorities will work to "ensure a transparent and thorough investigation" into Brown's murder. He also dispelled a rumor surrounding Brown's murder.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed Sunday afternoon that 28-year-old Joshua Xavier Brown was the victim of a fatal shooting at the Atera Apartments on Cedar Spring Road Friday night.

According to police, Brown was shot multiple times in the lower body.

Brown lived across the hall from Botham Jean, and was one of the last people to see him alive before Jean was shot and killed by Guyger, who was a Dallas Police Department officer at the time.

He testified that he had met Jean the day he was killed. He said they had both smoked marijuana after the two met in the hallway after someone with the apartment knocked on their doors about a noise complaint.

Police do not have a suspect in custody for Brown’s death, and no additional information about the shooting has been released at this time.