Fourth arrest made in shooting that killed a leader of DFW Asian-American community

Police arrested a fourth person in the deadly shooting of a man considered to be a leader in the Dallas-Fort Worth Asian-American community.

34-year-old Keeton Sheppard was arrested and faces multiple charges, including murder, in connection to the shooting of 43-year-old Jin Shin.

Sheppard is the fourth person to be charged with murder in the case.

READ MORE: Markynn West Arrest: Group took road rage victim's keys, punched him in the head before deadly shooting

Markynn West, Quamon White and Kameron Taylor are also facing murder charges.

Jin Shin murder charges

It happened on the morning of Aug. 15, 2022 after a minor traffic accident near South University Drive and the Interstate 30 westbound entrance ramp in Fort Worth.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Shin was driving a Jeep Cherokee. He rolled forward at a red light and hit the bumper of a silver Honda Elantra that had three women inside.

The two drivers opened their doors to check on the damage. The three women got out of the Elantra and approached Shin’s Jeep. The affidavit states Shin was boxed into his vehicle door by the females.

Several more people arrived in other cars to support the three women.

Security video from the area showed that as Shin stood outside his Jeep the confrontation escalated into a physical fight. West got into his face and another person punched him in the back of the head.

Shin backed away from the fight and retrieved a handgun from the passenger side of his Jeep. Around the same time, West went back to his car and got his own gun, the affidavit for West's arrest states.

By that point, someone in the group had taken Shin’s keys and they were blocking his access to the Jeep.

Shin tried to get to his vehicle, and that’s when West fired multiple shots, according to the affidavit.

"Shin retreated around the front of the accident to the passenger side of the vehicles. Markynn pursued him, also moving around to the passenger side of the vehicles but behind the accident. As he came around the vehicles, he raised both arms and extended the handgun toward Shin. He fired multiple shots again," the arrest warrant affidavit states.

Shin tried to run away but collapsed and died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Minor crash leads to deadly shooting in Fort Worth

Sheppard has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while intoxicated.

He is currently in the Tarrant County Jail.

Shin was the co-owner of a Korean restaurant in Dallas and recently took over his family’s karaoke business. He provided meals to the homeless and helped raise money for others in the community, including the women injured in the Korean hair salon shooting in Dallas earlier this year.

He leaves behind a girlfriend and a 14-year-old daughter.