Minor crash leads to deadly shooting in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are investigating after a minor traffic accident turned into a deadly shooting early Monday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., police and paramedics were called to the southbound lanes of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 westbound entrance ramp.

Police believe a minor crash turned into an argument between the people in two cars. One person opened fire and shot the other driver.

The adult male victim died at the scene.

There’s no word on the suspect at this time.