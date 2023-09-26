Suspect accused of killing 19-year-old in South Dallas arrested hundreds of miles away

Dallas police say they have arrested a man accused of killing a 19-year-old and injuring 3 others in a shooting.

27-year-old Jeremiah Moore was taken into custody on Monday in Donley County, not far from Amarillo.

Police were called to the shooting in South Dallas on Elsie Faye Heggins Street, near Haskell Avenue and South Fitzhugh, around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Police say two women and a man were shot inside an apartment. Another man was shot outside a car wash.

One of the women, who police identified as 19-year-old Savannah Rodriguez, died from her injuries.

The status of the three who were injured is unknown at this time.

Witnesses told FOX 4 they saw a man in a hoodie with at least two weapons shooting up a home and a car wash.

Police have not released details about a potential motive.

Moore will be charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

He is currently being held in Donley County.