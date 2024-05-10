Dallas weather: Rain may put a damper on Mother's Day weekend plans

We have a storm-free Friday forecast, but the weekend could see some rain, especially on Sunday.

Friday Forecast: Best Weather of the Week!

The record-tying heat is going and the humidity has dropped.

High temperatures will peak around 80 degrees on Friday afternoon and there will be a nice breeze.

After the weather we've seen lately, we'll certainly take it.

Saturday Forecast: Some Rain Possible West

A storm system is expected to move into North Texas from the desert southwest.

A lead disturbance ahead of the parent storm system is expected to cause some showers and rumbles of thunder on Friday afternoon.

That rain is most likely only to the west of I-35W, but it could peter out as it moves east.

Sunday Forecast: Mother's Day Rain?

The main storm system will lift overhead on Sunday and bring rain.

The showers will be widespread on Sunday, but it's important to know it is not a washout.

There will likely be some pockets of heavier rain and some small hail in some of the strongest storms.

Overall, the severe weather threat on Sunday is low.

7-Day Forecast

The rain is expected to stick around a bit on Monday.

Temperatures will climb back up to the mid-80s next week with more rain possible.