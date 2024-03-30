Charge upgraded for man accused of kidnapping Sansom Park missing girl

article

A man is facing an upgraded charge after Sansom Park police said they found him with a missing girl inside an apartment last week.

Javier Cavazos was initially charged with child endangerment, but now faces a charge of kidnapping.

Police said the girl disappeared from her family's apartment at the Sanom Bluff Apartments on March 22.

She was found in another unit in the same complex with Cavazos.

It was found that Cavazos did not live there, but was staying with someone who did.

Investigators said neither Cavazos nor the other person had any connection to the child or her family.

They are thankful for neighbors helping look for the girl.

"That is extremely critical when the entire neighborhood, the entire residents come together in search of someone so little, search for anyone really, regardless. And the magnitude of police response and fire response is nothing short of just fantastic," Sansom Park PD officer Tyler Downes said.

Investigators said additional charges against Cavazos are possible.