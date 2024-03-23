Man arrested after Sansom Park missing child found in his apartment

Sansom Park police said they arrested a man after a missing child was found in his apartment Friday.

Police were called out to the Sansom Bluff Apartments for a child who was missing.

Multiple agencies responded to help in the search for the child.

During their search, police found out that the child had been found in the apartment of a man who the family did not know.

The man was arrested for endangering a child.

Police have not released the suspect's name, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

No further details have been released at this time.