The Colony man sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing child porn

A 49-year-old man from The Colony was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography.

James Briggs pleaded guilty to two counts of child porn distribution in connection to an undercover bust in 2021.

In December of that year an undercover officer talked to Briggs in an online chat room dedicated to the sexual abuse of children.

Briggs then sent the officer a video of child pornography involving a very young female.

The IP address traced back to Briggs' home in The Colony.

Police searched his home and found hundreds of images of child pornography on Briggs' cell phone.

The case was a part of a nationwide initiative called Project Safe Childhood to combat child exploitation.