Granbury child shot and killed by another child, officials say

Investigators in Hood County, southwest of Fort Worth, are trying to figure out what led to a child being shot and killed by another child this week.

The deadly shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Granbury.

The victim was pronounced dead after being flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center.

It’s not clear how the other child got ahold of a gun.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office said the family is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim’s name and age have not been released, but the Granbury school district said the child who died attended Brawner Elementary School.