17-year-old who shot student in leg brought 38-revolver handgun to Wilmer-Hutchins High School: arrest report

Police records obtained by FOX 4 identify the student accused of bringing a gun to Wilmer-Hutchins High School and shooting another student in the leg.

Ja’Kerian Rhodes-Ewing, 17, is facing two charges after police say he brought a Pink Lady Handgun 38-revolver handgun to school last Friday, according to an arrest affidavit.

After the student was shot in the leg, police say a teacher directed Rhodes out of the classroom and out of the building, and the school was placed on lockdown.

First responders arrived to the campus around 10:30 a.m.

Law enforcement captured Rhodes a short time later near the football field. They found the gun in the nearby woods, the affidavit states.

The student who was shot was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police say Rhodes "intentionally and knowingly brought a 38-revolver handgun in a prohibited place and intentionally and knowingly shot the victim one time in his left leg, causing serious bodily injury."

Rhodes is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

A Dallas ISD trustee is hosting a community meeting Tuesday night for parents to voice their concerns about Friday's shooting.

Some students walked out of class Monday, calling for better security.