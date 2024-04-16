Meeting set to address Wilmer Hutchins High School shooting concerns

A Dallas ISD trustee is holding a public meeting Tuesday night for families concerned about last week’s school shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School.

Students were seen walking out of class Monday afternoon to call for a change.

Some of those students carried signs demanding an end to gun violence.

Dallas police said a 17-year-old shot another student in the leg while in class this past Friday.

A teacher intervened to get the suspect away and moved to the football field. That’s where police arrested the suspect 30 minutes later.

Police have not released his name or said what led up to the shooting.

Parents and students are frustrated because they said the suspect should have never been able to come into the school with a gun.

Related article

The high school has metal detectors and Dallas ISD has a new policy that requires students to have clear backpacks.

Dallas ISD trustee Maxie Johnson is holding Tuesday night’s community meeting at 7 p.m. at New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in West Dallas.