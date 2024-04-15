Expand / Collapse search

Wilmer-Hutchins High School students walk out of class on first day after shooting

By
Updated  April 15, 2024 11:31am CDT
Wilmer
FOX 4

Wilmer Hutchins HS reopens after shooting in classroom

There will be extra police on the Wilmer Hutchins High School campus on Monday as students return to class. A student was arrested on Friday after shooting another student in the leg in a classroom.

DALLAS - Students walked out of Wilmer Hutchins High School in Dallas on Monday after a student was shot in a classroom on Friday.

Several students walked out of the classroom before noon.

Some students carried signs calling for an end to gun violence.

On Friday morning, police said a 17-year-old student shot another student in the leg at the school.

A teacher intervened to get the suspect away from the school building, and police took him into custody by the football field about 30 minutes later.

Related

Dallas school shooting: Student shot in leg, gunman in custody at Wilmer-Hutchins High School
article

Dallas school shooting: Student shot in leg, gunman in custody at Wilmer-Hutchins High School

Dallas police say a Wilmer-Hutchins High School student shot another student on campus in Southeast Dallas.

Dallas police still have not released the name of the suspected shooter.

They also haven’t said anything about how he was able to get a gun inside the school building.

The high school does have metal detectors and Dallas ISD has a new policy this year that requires students to have a clear backpack.

Related

Dallas school shooting: Dallas ISD investigating how gun got into Wilmer-Hutchins High
article

Dallas school shooting: Dallas ISD investigating how gun got into Wilmer-Hutchins High

Wilmer-Hutchins High School has metal detectors and the district has a new policy this year that requires students to have a clear backpack. FOX 4 talked to an expert about the vulnerabilities at schools that could have let that happen.

But police did call the shooting a targeted attack. Investigators believe the suspect was only after one student.

Concerned parents gathered in long lines outside the school Friday after getting word of the gun violence on campus. One by one, they were reunited with their children.

On Monday, they will notice more police on campus.

In addition to the extra police, Dallas ISD said there will be mental health professionals available on Monday for anyone who needs them.