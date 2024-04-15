Wilmer-Hutchins High School students walk out of class on first day after shooting

Students walked out of Wilmer Hutchins High School in Dallas on Monday after a student was shot in a classroom on Friday.

Several students walked out of the classroom before noon.

Some students carried signs calling for an end to gun violence.

On Friday morning, police said a 17-year-old student shot another student in the leg at the school.

A teacher intervened to get the suspect away from the school building, and police took him into custody by the football field about 30 minutes later.

Dallas police still have not released the name of the suspected shooter.

They also haven’t said anything about how he was able to get a gun inside the school building.

The high school does have metal detectors and Dallas ISD has a new policy this year that requires students to have a clear backpack.

But police did call the shooting a targeted attack. Investigators believe the suspect was only after one student.

Concerned parents gathered in long lines outside the school Friday after getting word of the gun violence on campus. One by one, they were reunited with their children.

On Monday, they will notice more police on campus.

In addition to the extra police, Dallas ISD said there will be mental health professionals available on Monday for anyone who needs them.