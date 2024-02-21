Irving police stop several drivers going faster than 100 mph during traffic enforcement

Irving police said they stopped several drivers who were driving faster than 100 mph during a traffic enforcement initiative on Tuesday.

Police tweeted out before the enforcement that officers would be on SH 161, between Belt Line Road and Conflans Road, with the enforcement focusing on "speed and other hazardous violations."

According to police, there have been 15 crashes on the highway since the start of the month, and speed was a contributing factor in most of them.

There were two enforcement sessions for a total of four hours, and during that time, police said they stopped 143 vehicles.

The speed limit on SH 161 is 70 mph. The highest speed recorded was 111 mph, and police said there were several more going faster than 100 mph.

Police said most vehicles that were stopped were going faster than 85 mph.

There were 136 citations issued and 30 warnings given out, as police urged drivers to slow down.