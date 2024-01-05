Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into Irving Applebee's

Irving
IRVING, Texas - One person is in the hospital after a car crashed into an Irving Applebee's.

Irving police were called to the restaurant on N. Belt Line Road around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Officers found the elderly driver going in and out of consciousness, in need of medical attention.

Footage from SKY 4 showed damage to the building and window nearby.

Irving police say there was not anyone sitting in that section of the restaurant at the time of the crash and no one was injured inside.