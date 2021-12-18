Investigation details improvements for Little Elm ISD following student protest

article

Little Elm ISD released results on an independent investigation into a sexual misconduct incident that sparked a protest last month.

Four students were arrested during a student-led protest at Little Elm High School.

They were protesting the district's response to an alleged sexual assault of one student by another student.

The district brought a law firm in to conduct interviews. The investigation focused on Title IX compliance and an "After-Action Review" of how the district handled the protest.

The report did not find systematic failures in the district, but recommended the hiring of a dedicated Title IX coordinator, as well as more training for staff and education for students.

