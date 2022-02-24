Ice forms on North Texas roadways, people urged to stay home

Some people listened to pleas to stay home Thursday. Others are running into trouble on the icy North Texas roadways.

FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews said a light, but study round of freezing drizzle is expected to fall throughout the morning, more than enough to form ice on roads, bridges, overpasses and even sidewalks.

Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner said the roads are rough. He noted several major accidents in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex including one where a squad car was hit after the initial crash.

That crash happened on northbound Loop 12 at Illinois Avenue. Initially it appeared there was an accident involving an 18-wheeler and when law enforcement arrived, another vehicle hit the officer’s cruiser.

The decision was made to shut down Spur 408 between Interstate 20 and the Loop 12/Walton Walker merge. Sand trucks are headed to that area to help with the ice on the ramps.

In Arlington, police responded to a crash with a flipped vehicle on eastbound Interstate 20 at Bowman Springs. And several crashes were reported on westbound LBJ Freeway at Belt Line Road near Coppell. One truck spun off into the grassy median and an 18-wheeler jackknifed.

"I tried to drive on the loop in Denton. Came right back home. Terrible road conditions, stay home," a viewer in Denton County wrote to Chip.

FOX 4 spoke to another man who had to be out driving.

"The roads are slick. But you just gotta drive slow and take your time and be courteous of others out here driving," said D’Aundre Doddy Sr. "If you can stay in, just stay in."

The Texas Department of Transportation said during the last round of severe winter weather, it was pleased with the level of compliance when people were asked to stay off the roads. That helped keep the number of accidents down.

TxDOT is hoping that trend continues with schools closed and more people taking advantage of their ability to work from home.

First responders really had their hands full on Wednesday.

The city of Dallas reported a shortage of tow trucks. That meant it took much longer than usual for accidents to clear.

MedStar in Fort Worth responded to 77 crashes Wednesday including nine rollovers and 35 hospitalizations. They also treated 19 people for falls and nine people for cold exposure.

They expect driving and walking conditions to be worse Thursday and urged people to stay off the roads.

DART, Trinity Railway Express services limited

Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s light rail service is suspended again Thursday. DART buses are operating on a Sunday schedule until 9 p.m.

Riders are urged to stay home if possible or expect lengthy delays.

DART has not yet said if it will resume normal services on Friday.

The Trinity Railway Express connecting Dallas and Fort Worth will also operate on its Saturday schedule. And Trinity Metro buses in Fort Worth will be on a limited Saturday schedule as well.

TEXrail and the Denton County Public Transportation Authority plan to operate on their normal schedules.

1000+ flights canceled at Dallas airports

More flights were canceled Thursday into and out of DFW and Love Field airport.

DFW Airport reported around 1,100 flights or just over half the day’s schedule was canceled. Most are American Airlines flights.

Love Field said more than 200 flights were canceled. That’s nearly 40% of the day’s schedule of Southwest Airlines flights.

Both airports are working to treat runways, bridges and roadways.

They urge travelers to check on the status of their flights.