Northlake police officers hurt in crash with 18-wheeler

Rescue crews pulled several people including Northlake police officers from the wreckage of a major accident near the Texas Motor Speedway.

The crash happened after 9 a.m. Thursday on southbound Interstate 35W near Earnhardt Way in the city Roanoke.

According to early reports, an 18-wheeler ended up careening into two SUVs and a squad car on the roadway.

Several officers and civilians ended up trapped and had to be extricated.

Medstar officials said a total of four people were taken to area hospitals. Three had minor injuries and one had more severe injuries.

All the main lanes of I-35W in the area are expected to be shut down for an extended period of time.

