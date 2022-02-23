Winter Storm Warning issued for Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas has already seen some sleet and freezing rain, and more is expected especially overnight.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex through 6 p.m. on Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory for that same timeframe was expanded include all of North Texas.

As of noon Wednesday, FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Kylie Capps said the weather conditions were beginning to decline.

Moderate to heavy freezing drizzle has been falling over the most populated parts of the metroplex and the ice that builds up on the roads will surely affect the afternoon commute. Bridges and overpasses will be very dangerous.

Overnight and into Thursday morning, another round of steadier precipitation in the form of freezing rain and sleet is expected and that will turn icy quickly.

Travel is highly discouraged for Thursday morning. Roads will be icy especially in the metroplex and western counties.

Temperatures will stay below freezing in most areas until Thursday afternoon but there is no snow in the forecast because of the warmer temperatures in the upper atmosphere.

Showers could continue on Friday and Saturday but the highs are in the upper 30s or low 40s on those days.

